102524-wpvi-bucks-co-1M-powerball-winner-430a-vo-video
Friday, October 25, 2024 3:30PM
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold at Cigarette Outlet in Morrisville, Pa.A $1M winning Powerball sold in Morrisville, Pa., matched all five of the white balls drawn but missed the red Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing.
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A shop in Bucks County just sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.
Chopper 6 flew over the Cigarette Outlet in Morrisville.
The ticket for Wednesday night's drawing matched all five of the white balls drawn but missed the red Powerball.
The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.