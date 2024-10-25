102524-wpvi-bucks-co-1M-powerball-winner-430a-vo-video

A $1M winning Powerball sold in Morrisville, Pa., matched all five of the white balls drawn but missed the red Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A shop in Bucks County just sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

Chopper 6 flew over the Cigarette Outlet in Morrisville.

The ticket for Wednesday night's drawing matched all five of the white balls drawn but missed the red Powerball.

The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

