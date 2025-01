2-alarm fire in Lansdowne leaves home heavily damaged

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A house fire in Lansdowne, Delaware County went to two alarms.

Crews responded to the unit block of Wayne Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

The fire started in the living room on the first floor, then spread to the upper floors.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.