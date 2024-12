2 in custody after child found in cold car outside Park Casino in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A couple is now in custody, accused of leaving their young child inside a cold, parked car while they went gambling.

It happened at Parx Casino in Bensalem, around 11 a.m. Monday.

The couple from Brooklyn, 44-year-old To Yeung and 44-year-old Chunyahn Wang, face child endangerment charges.

Investigators say they left the 6-year old girl in the car for 45 minutes while temperatures were below freezing.

That child is okay and is now being cared for by relatives.