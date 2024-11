2 in custody after reports of gun at Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia

Despite having two people in custody, investigators are still searching for the alleged gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody for allegedly bringing a gun into Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Police were called to the school on the 6700 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 10 a.m. The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

For safety reasons, officials said the school will let out early.