2 dead, 1 in critical condition after fire in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two adults have died and one is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment building in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters arrived just after 2 a.m. Friday to heavy smoke and flames coming from a three-story apartment building at 8th and Salter streets.

Officials said neighbors told them people were initially hanging from windows upstairs just after the fire broke out.

First responders desperately tried to revive the victims while performing CPR on the sidewalk.

Firefighters said as of now, they only know of the three adults who were rushed to the hospital and will continue searching the building.

Investigators from the fire marshal's office will work to determine the cause.