2 dead, 2 severely burned after fire breaks out inside Summerdale rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating a double fatal fire in the Summerdale section of the city.

The flames broke out just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 900 block of Granite Street.

The fire department quickly responded to the fire. When they arrived on scene, the first floor of the building was already heavily involved with flames.

Multiple fire companies and medics responded.

In a briefing to the media, Assistant Fire Chief Rob Wilkins told Action News that an adult female and a juvenile female were unfortunately found dead inside a second floor bedroom.

Additionally, an adult male and juvenile male were able to escape the home. They were taken to nearby hospitals with third degree burns. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The fire also displaced a family in an adjacent row-home. There were able to escape with no injuries.

Officials say there were no working fire alarms inside the initial home.

This is the second deadly fire in two days in the city of Philadelphia.

The cause remains under investigation.