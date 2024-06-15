2 dead after small World War II-era plane crashes near Southern California airport

CHINO, Calif. -- Two people onboard a small World War II-era plane were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after departing from a small airport in Southern California, officials said.

A twin-engine Lockheed 12A crashed around 12:35 p.m. near the Chino Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. According to ABC News, the plane was found off the runway when crews arrived.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

A spokesperson for the Chino Valley Fire District confirmed there were two fatalities in the incident. No additional people were onboard the plane, and no one on the ground was injured.

The deceased individuals were not immediately identified.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash. The FAA said that agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

An NTSB investigator is expected to be on scene Sunday to begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation.