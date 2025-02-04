2 delivery driver workers among injured in North Philadelphia shootout

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout between two groups in North Philadelphia injured a man and two delivery driver workers.

It happened around 7:38 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North Reese Street.

Officers arrived to find a man who was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the man is being held as a prisoner at this time.

Two other women who were working for a delivery driving service were also shot in the leg. One of the women is listed in critical condition while the other is listed as stable.

According to DF Pace, at least three shooters fired roughly 30 gunshots during the gun battle.

"In addition to the three gunshot victims, several homes on this block were also struck by gunfire as were multiple vehicles," Pace added.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe drugs were the motive for the shootout.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

