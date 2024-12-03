2 human trafficking rings busted in New Jersey, including one in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Seven people are facing charges after authorities broke up two separate human trafficking rings in New Jersey.

One of them was centered in Cumberland County, where authorities say an alleged brothel was operating inside a building in Bridgeton.

It was an investigation that authorities say took more than two years.

"The indictment alleges that all four defendants, who also engaged in drug trafficking, participated in a human trafficking operation in which women were recruited on the false pretense that they would be working as dancers," said New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Instead, police say the women were forced to have sex with hundreds of men for money and were not allowed to leave.

"It's alleged that new victims were picked up on a weekly basis from Queens New York and from Patterson, New Jersey," Platkin said.

Authorities say 42-year-old Usiel Luna was the organizer and worked with Jose Perez-Lopez, Rosendo Vazquez-Hernandez, and Yerson Puentes-Marquez to run the operation.

Police also found large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, plus $50,000 cash - at the brothel and at Luna's home.

We reached out to attorneys for the accused. We either didn't hear back or they chose not to comment.

Officials say the organizer of the ring - if convicted - faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life behind bars.

The other ring that was broken up was located in North Jersey.

Authorities say the victims were just teenagers, forced to engage in sexual activity under the threat of violence.