2 injured in Allentown rowhome fire

Fire officials say the flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. and the fire grew to three alarms.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people were hurt in a rowhome fire in Allentown, Lehigh County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 100 block of North 13th Street.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victims or what caused the fire.