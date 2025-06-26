2 killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double-fatal crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Comly Road.

Authorities say a motorcycle collided with a minivan, killing both people riding on the motorcycle. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the minivan was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

