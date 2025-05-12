2 killed in separate SEPTA accidents along Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia

5 others were injured in a third incident at the Norristown Transit Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is dealing with several, separate incidents.

Two different people were killed at two different spots on the subway tracks along the Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.

Just hours earlier, a train hit a barrier at the end of the track at the Norristown Transit Center, injuring five people.

Over in South Philadelphia, police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a SEPTA train around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue.

Police are also investigating a separate incident, also in South Philadelphia, after another man was electrocuted on SEPTA's subway tracks after falling on the third rail. It happened on the northbound side at the Ellsworth Federal station.

A witness told Action News he saw the man skateboarding on the platform when he fell on the tracks.

"I was on the train and a guy was skateboarding down there and he fell," said Carlos Torres, of North Philadelphia. "By the time everybody realized he was down there, he was already gone. None of us could touch him because if we did, we could have been electrocuted, too.

In Norristown, four passengers and a train operator were injured after a train collided with a bumping post at the end of track one around 9:45 a.m. Sunday as the train was arriving at Norristown Transportation Center.

Officials noted that the train did not derail.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

"We'll talk to the operator, obviously. We're going to inspect the cars, inspect the track and infrastructure. We're going to learn what's functioning the way we intend it and the way it might not," said Scott Sauer, with SEPTA.

