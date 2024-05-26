2 men found stabbed at 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia

2 men found stabbed at 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven store along Torresdale Avenue, police say.

When authorities arrived at the scene, officers said they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and leg, while a 70-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the arm and hands.

So far, no arrests have been made.