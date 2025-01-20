2 men shot at laundromat on Elmwood Ave. in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were wounded in a shooting on Monday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:44 a.m. at the E-Laundromat in the 6500 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Police say the two men, a 41-year-old and a 33-year-old, were both shot in their right legs.
They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).