2 men sought after large sum of cash stolen from employee's car at Bucks County business

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for two suspects who they say drove to the back of a business, shattered an employee's car window, and took duffle bags full of money.

Sources tell Action News the cash in those bags totaled well over a million dollars.

"That's really alarming," said Lynette Thomas from Morrisville.

"I can't believe it," added John Whalen from Morrisville.

It happened at Prime Check Cashing on Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.

Residents around the area said they were shocked by how much the thieves got away with.

"Why is that money in an employee's car?" asked Thomas.

"Who in their right might would think a place like this would have that much cash on hand?" questioned Whalen.

"What are the chances of a robber finding money in a car like that?" added Steve Stinus from Fairless Hills. "Regrettably, sounds like an inside job."

Officers with the Falls Township Police Department responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

They said the suspects sped away in a white Ford van bearing a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle.

No further details on the crime have been released.

"I've lived here all my life," said Whalen. "I haven't heard anything about anything like this happening - not with that much money."

"I'm not surprised by crime in any way shape or form," said Stinus. "You gotta keep your eyes on everything at all times because criminals are opportunists."

As police continue to search for the suspects, shoppers worry about their safety and the employees who work in the plaza.

"If they can do that at 4 p.m., what else can you do, and are you coming back?" said Thomas. "I hope they are caught, and I hope they get better security around here - that's for everybody to be cautious."

Anyone with information is directed to contact Detective Christopher Iacono at 215-949-9104 or via email at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com. Information may also be provided anonymously at (215) 949-9120 or via email at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.