2 men stopped from bringing guns on planes at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers prevented two men from bringing loaded guns onto their flights at Philadelphia International Airport.

Authorities say a Broomall man was stopped at a security checkpoint on Saturday when they discovered a handgun loaded with six bullets.

Then, on Sunday, a Philadelphia man was caught with a similar gun, loaded with 15 bullets, including one in the chamber.

He also had three gun magazines and 45 additional bullets.

Officials urge passengers to follow federal guidelines when it comes to safely traveling with a weapon.

"There is a safe and legal way to travel with firearms. It has to be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, it has to be declared, ammunition has to be separate," said Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero.

The TSA arrested one of the men. The other faces thousands of dollars worth of fines.