2 midweek holidays could add to travel rush at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport is expected to be swarmed by travelers on Thursday in one of the busiest days of the Christmas rush.

Get there early and bring your patience.

Airlines expect to have their busiest days Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The timing of Christmas and New Year's Day is adding to the congestion.

"Because of the way the holiday falls, with two back-to-back midweek holidays, that gives a lot of people many days, several days, to perhaps not just travel to be with family and friends for the holiday but also to take a vacation. So, people could be traveling multiple times during the week," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

Call 1-800-PHL-Gate to check on the status of flights.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2.