WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New gun measures take effect in New Castle County impacting county buildings, gun shops

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:42PM
New gun laws take effect in Del. covering county buildings, gun shops
New gun laws take effect in Del. covering county buildings, gun shops

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two new gun safety measures are now in effect in New Castle County, Delaware.

The ordinances prohibit guns, ammunition and explosives in county government buildings.

It also requires gun stores to implement practices to protect against theft.

That includes the use of security cameras, alarms and physical barriers.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was joined by County Council members and gun safety advocates as he signed the two ordinances into code on Tuesday.

This comes following a recent smash-and-grab burglary at Miller's Gun Center in

Police charged a 14-year-old in that incident.

A 14-year-old is facing dozens of felony charges in connection to a Delaware gun store heist.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW