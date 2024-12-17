2 Philly corrections officers charged in separate contraband smuggling schemes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility corrections officers are accused of smuggling contraband for cash in Philadelphia.

Roderick Price, 41, and Christina Ingram, 23, were both arrested for their alleged roles in two smuggling schemes, DA Larry Krasner announced on Tuesday.

Krasner says this case is an example of rooting out corruption in the prison system.

Authorities say there's no indication that these two officers worked together, but they had separate operations going at the same time.

"When you take money to bring contraband into a correctional institution, you endanger everyone. You create a climate and a culture of lawlessness in that prison. That is completely unacceptable," said Krasner.

Price was arrested at his home on Tuesday and Ingram was arrested at CFCF.

DA Krasner holds news conference on arrests in contraband smuggling schemes

Authorities said this all began during the investigation of a shooting and kidnapping. It was discovered that inmates were receiving contraband like cell phones, charging cords, AirPods and drugs, which officials were able to trace back to the two correctional officers.

The DA's office says Price and Ingram were paid by inmates or their families to smuggle cell phones and narcotics into the jail, and they were then sold to inmates for profit.

"These provisional officers were helping to fuel a market with the Philadelphia jails for cell phones and narcotics, This poses a danger to inmates, correctional officers and the community at large," said Assistant DA Joseph Lanuti.

Authorities say in the past, inmates have used contraband to contact and intimidate victims and witnesses of crimes, or contact co-conspirators outside jail.

Both officers are being charged with corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in illegal proceeds, contraband, and other related offenses.

