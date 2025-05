2 skimmers found at a Wawa store in Bucks County

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are warning people to check their bank accounts after two skimmers were found at a Wawa.

The devices were found in the store at 3520 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Twp.

They say one device was removed last Monday and another one was removed on Sunday.

It's not clear who placed the devices there or how long they had been in place.

If you went to that Wawa location, keep an eye on your bank account and immediately report suspicious activity.