2 sought for break-in, scooter theft at business in Center City Philadelphia

2 sought for break-in, scooter theft at business in Center City Philadelphia

2 sought for break-in, scooter theft at business in Center City Philadelphia

2 sought for break-in, scooter theft at business in Center City Philadelphia

2 sought for break-in, scooter theft at business in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are wanted in connection with a break-in and burglary at a business in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at Globar on the corner of Walnut and South 13th streets.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects, in a dark-colored top, throwing an object through a window of the business.

Then a second suspect, dressed in an orange hoodie, climbs through the shattered glass and takes off with an electric scooter.

If you have information about this burglary, police would like you to give them a call.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker