2 sought after officer assaulted during Eagles Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

Police are looking for two suspects accused of attacking an officer during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City on Sunday night.

Police are looking for two suspects accused of attacking an officer during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City on Sunday night.

Police are looking for two suspects accused of attacking an officer during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City on Sunday night.

Police are looking for two suspects accused of attacking an officer during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City on Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two suspects accused of attacking an officer during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City on Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at Broad and Chestnut streets.

Authorities say the suspects hit the officer in his head while he was on a motorcycle monitoring the crowds.

One suspect was wearing a DeVonta Smith jersey and the other was dressed in all black.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

