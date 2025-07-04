2 striking Philadelphia sanitation workers struck by alleged drunk driver in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An alleged drunk driver is in custody after police said he left the scene after hitting two sanitation workers on the picket line in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

The hit-and-run happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday outside the sanitation center and drop-off site on N. Delaware Avenue, where workers are on strike, investigators said.

Police said the driver, a 40-year-old man, hit the workers who were sitting in chairs, and then continued down the sidewalk for about 100 feet before making a U-turn.

Police said he passed by the scene and then turned onto Castor Avenue.

That's where officers found the SUV a few minutes later, about half a mile from the scene, with alcohol inside.

"In about two minutes' time after the accident, [ officers ] stopped the vehicle in the 3000 block of Castor Avenue and took the 40-year-old driver into custody and also a male passenger into custody," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "But the 40-year-old driver of this striking vehicle appeared to be intoxicated."

"Inside the vehicle, we found some containers of alcohol. Some sealed, and some were open," Small added.

The victims include a 30-year-old woman who sources said is pregnant.

Police said she's stable and is being evaluated.

The other victim is a 36-year-old man who police said suffered serious injuries.

"Right now we're just hoping for the well-being of the male victim who was 36 years of age, who was struck by the Tahoe, because he's in very critical condition undergoing surgery," Small said.

Police said they spoke with other sanitation workers who witnessed the hit-and-run.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the driver.