2 suspects sought after 11-year-old boy shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania

2 suspects sought after 11-year-old boy shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania

2 suspects sought after 11-year-old boy shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania

2 suspects sought after 11-year-old boy shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania

2 suspects sought after 11-year-old boy shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Lehigh County are searching for two men charged with shooting an 11-year-old boy in Allentown last week.

Renee Brown Jr. and Jahliel Branford are both facing numerous charges, including attempted murder.

The shooting happened last Thursday afternoon near North Nagle and Allen streets.

The victim is still in the hospital.

Police are releasing few details about this case out of concern for the safety of witnesses.

Brown and Branford are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.