2 suspects sought after over 60 trees vandalized along trail in Montgomery County

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for a pair of suspects accused of damaging over 60 trees along a trail on Sunday.

It happened along Crow Creek Trail near the Sweetbriar Shopping Center on Beidler Road in Upper Merion Township, Pa.

According to police, two male suspects were observed ripping out recently planted trees from the ground along the trail.

An investigation found that 62 trees were missing or had been damaged.

Surveillance video shows the suspects are in their late teens or early 20s.

They were described as wearing backward hats and backpacks, and they appeared to be carrying fishing gear.

Anyone with information on the vandals is asked to contact Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.