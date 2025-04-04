Remains of Philadelphia plane crash victims return to Mexico

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The victims of that deadly medical jet crash that devastated a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood are finally going home.

The remains of the six victims who were on the plane are being sent home to their loved ones in Mexico.

Valentina Guzman Murillo, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, as well as Capt. Alan Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla -- who are all Mexican nationals -- were all killed.

The journey began at 3 a.m. in Center City.

The head consul of the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia will oversee the journey.

"I will be delivering the remains to the loved ones in Mexico," said Carlos Obrador Garrido Cuesta, the Head Consul for the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia.

One by one, the boxes containing the remains of the six people who were on board the medical jet when it crashed were gently prepared for travel.

"We thank you and we feel the solidarity of Philadelphia with the Mexican families that will have some sort of closure today with the ceremonies this afternoon in Mexico City," the Head Consul said.

Their loved ones have been waiting since Friday, January 31, when the medical jet crashed on Cottman Avenue shortly after taking off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Seven people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured.

The six people on board included an 11-year-old patient who was treated at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

Her mother was also with her, as well as the captain, co-pilot, a doctor and a paramedic."

The crash also took the life of a Philadelphia father. Steven Dreuitt, 37, was killed in his car when the plane went down.

The investigation continues as the NTSB awaits more flight data results.

"We appreciate very much all the investigation, all the work that has been done 24/7 since day one," the Head Consul said.

Many first responders took part in a procession out of Center City to the airport as a symbolic goodbye to those who lost their lives.