2 suspects sought for assault in area boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a pair of suspects for a weekend assault in North Wildwood, New Jersey.
It happened Saturday in the area of 26th Street and the Boardwalk.
Images released by police show a shirtless suspect in pink shorts.
The other suspect is seen wearing a black shirt and purple shorts.
No further details about the assault were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Wildwood Police Department by calling (609) 522-2411, emailing detectives@nwpd.org, or by texting TIP NWPD and your message to 888777.