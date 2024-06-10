2 suspects sought for assault in area boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a pair of suspects for a weekend assault in North Wildwood, New Jersey.

It happened Saturday in the area of 26th Street and the Boardwalk.

Images released by police show a shirtless suspect in pink shorts.

The other suspect is seen wearing a black shirt and purple shorts.

North Wildwood Police Department

No further details about the assault were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Wildwood Police Department by calling (609) 522-2411, emailing detectives@nwpd.org, or by texting TIP NWPD and your message to 888777.