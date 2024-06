Arrest made after teen stabbed on boardwalk over Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made after a teenager was stabbed on the boardwalk during Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Authorities say the juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday in Pleasantville, New Jersey, and faces a number of charges.

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed on the 1000 of the boardwalk on May 25.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Video showed the chaos unfolding and the police apprehending several teens.