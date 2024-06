2 teens found shot inside stolen vehicle in Philadelphia's Logan section

The teens were found shot inside a stolen 2022 Acura in Philadelphia's Logan section early Friday morning.

The teens were found shot inside a stolen 2022 Acura in Philadelphia's Logan section early Friday morning.

The teens were found shot inside a stolen 2022 Acura in Philadelphia's Logan section early Friday morning.

The teens were found shot inside a stolen 2022 Acura in Philadelphia's Logan section early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two 15-year-olds are the latest young victims of gun violence in Philadelphia.

The teens were found inside a stolen 2022 Acura at 12th and Ruscomb streets in the city's Logan section around 2:30 a.m.

One teen was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The other was critically wounded after being shot multiple times.

Both teens are now in the hospital.

Police said they are searching for who shot them.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker