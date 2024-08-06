2 toddlers dead after drowning at backyard pool in Camden County

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family in South Jersey is in mourning after police say two toddlers drowned in a backyard pool.

It happened Sunday morning on the unit block of Old Kings Highway in Bellmawr, Camden County.

Authorities have since ruled the drowning accidental.

There is no further information on the toddlers at this time.

This tragedy happened roughly a day before two adults drowned at a lake in Camden County.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the Penbryn Lake Wildlife Management Area in Winslow Township.

According to police, a group of four people were together when two went into the water. The two people on land later called 911 when the swimmers did not return.

Their bodies were recovered a short time later.