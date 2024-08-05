2 bodies recovered from Camden County lake after reported drowning

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two bodies have been recovered from a lake in Camden County after a reported drowning on Monday.

Officers were called to Penbryn Lake Wildlife Management Area around 3 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

Chopper 6 was at the scene when what appeared to be two bodies were recovered from the water.

According to police, a group of four people were together when two went into the water. The two people on land later called 911 when the swimmers did not return.

Authorities said every available agency responded to this incident to assist in the rescue mission.

Officials say the water in the lake is very deep. People often fish, kayak, or boat in the water, but police believe swimming is not permitted.

No further information has been released on this incident.