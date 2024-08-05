WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 bodies recovered from Camden County lake after reported drowning

By6abc Digital Staff and Bryanna Gallagher WPVI logo
Monday, August 5, 2024 10:01PM
Authorities search for 2 missing people after reported drowning at Camden County lake
Authorities search for 2 missing people after reported drowning at Camden County lake

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two bodies have been recovered from a lake in Camden County after a reported drowning on Monday.

Officers were called to Penbryn Lake Wildlife Management Area around 3 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

Chopper 6 was at the scene when what appeared to be two bodies were recovered from the water.

According to police, a group of four people were together when two went into the water. The two people on land later called 911 when the swimmers did not return.

Authorities said every available agency responded to this incident to assist in the rescue mission.

Officials say the water in the lake is very deep. People often fish, kayak, or boat in the water, but police believe swimming is not permitted.

No further information has been released on this incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW