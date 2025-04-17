24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
2 volunteer firefighters let go after being charged with hate crime in Millville, Del

Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:37AM
MILLVILLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Two firefighters in Delaware have been arrested and charged with carrying out a hate crime.

Jay Droney, 27, and Jordan Hastings, 23, worked with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.

According to state police, the two chased another employee around the firehouse with a rope, shaped like a noose.

The incident happened in February of last year.

Droney is also accused of making racist comments to the victim.

Officials say Droney and Hastings are no longer members of the fire company.

