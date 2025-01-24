2 wanted after thieves use chains to steal ATM from Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was quite the scene in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section where a pair of thieves left a trail of destruction following a smash-and-grab.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lucky Garden Chinese restaurant located on the 4300 block of North 8th Street.

"That's a very hot spot, that corner," said Raquel Reyes who has lived there for about 40 years. "There's a lot of things that happen there. I'm not surprised. I'm surprised they got away with it."

Police said the crime was caught on camera.

They said the suspects, dressed in black and masks, went into the restaurant and wrapped a chain around the ATM, which was secured to the floor with cables.

"They went outside (and) hooked the chain to the back of a minivan," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "One of the males got in the minivan while the other one held the door open to the Chinese takeout, and were able to pull the ATM."

Police said when the machine was outside, the suspects worked together to put it in the vehicle and drove south on 8th Street.

Police said the vehicle is tan and an older model, possibly a Ford.

"It appears these two perpetrators knew exactly what they were doing because they got the job done very quickly," said Small.

The restaurant owner said there was about $2,000 in the ATM.

Police interviewed the employees and collected parts of the machine from the scene, hoping the evidence will lead them to the thieves.

"To take an entire ATM at 6 in the afternoon from a business that's open for business, and nowadays, there are cameras everywhere. It's a very very brazen theft," said Small.

Police asked anyone with video or information to call 215-686-TIPS.