2 women charged with stealing $5,000 worth of glasses from Christiana Mall

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Two Wilmington women are facing charges for allegedly shoplifting from multiple stores at the Christiana Mall.

Delaware state police arrested Rashunda Smullen, 30, and Jerlysa Williams, 28.

Detectives say the duo stole about $5,000 worth of glasses from LensCrafters on Monday.

When police arrested them they also discovered that the suspects also stole from the Apple Store, Nordstrom, and Cotton on Kids.

Both are now facing multiple charges.