2-year-old shoots self in stomach inside West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young child was shot on Monday afternoon.

It happened inside a home on the 5200 block of Delancey Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say the 2-year-old child shot himself in the stomach.

He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. There has been word on his condition.

The people who were inside the house at the time are being questioned by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.