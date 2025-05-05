5-year-old girl shot on porch of West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was shot on Monday while on the porch of a West Philadelphia home.

It happened around 4:19 p.m. on the 5900 block of Pine Street.

According to police, a 5-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was listed as stable.

Action News has learned at least one shooter in a group opened fire on the home from across the street. The girl was on the porch with her family when she was shot.

Four shell casings were found on the sidewalk.

Police say the group of three or four people were dressed in all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Earlier Monday, in an unrelated incident, police say a 2-year-old child shot himself in the stomach after getting hold of a gun. It happened on the 5200 block of Delancey Street in West Philadelphia. Police have not said if anyone was facing charges.