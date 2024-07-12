Gov. Shapiro continues to support President Biden as Democratic presidential nominee

"There are stark differences in this election, and there is a binary choice for people in this election," Shapiro said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told Action News in an exclusive interview on Friday that he continues to stand with President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

This comes amid calls for Biden to step aside after his performance in last month's debate.

The governor said there is a very clear decision for voters to make between Biden and Donald Trump.

"There are stark differences in this election, and there is a binary choice for people in this election," Shapiro said. "I want to continue to build on the progress that we've made under President Biden, and that is where I continue to stand."

Shapiro spoke with Action News after signing a $47.6 billion state budget deal on Thursday night after weeks of negotiations.

The budget includes historic investment in education, economic development, violence prevention, affordable housing and more.

"There's a lot of wins in here. There's a lot of important initiatives to people that got funded and we managed to do it by bringing people together to get things done," Shapiro said.

"I think folks are kind of frustrated with the polarization nationally. Well, they should take pride that here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we're coming together to get stuff done," the governor continued.

Both Democrats, like Shapiro, and Republicans pointed out the importance of compromise given that Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation with a divided legislature.