New Jersey Primary election results: Breaking down big wins for Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw

New Jersey Primary election results: Breaking down big wins for Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw

New Jersey Primary election results: Breaking down big wins for Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw

New Jersey Primary election results: Breaking down big wins for Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw

New Jersey Primary election results: Breaking down big wins for Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists dive into the results from Tuesday's New Jersey Primary and narrow in on victories seen in the race for Senate.

The panelists discuss Rep. Andy Kim's victory as an unexpected front-runner, real estate developer Curtis Bashaw's defeat over a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate for the GOP nod, and Senator Bob Menendez's wildcard run for a fourth term as an independent amid his corruption trial.

The panelists shift to Hunter Biden's trial on federal gun charges and discuss whether a potential conviction could influence the 2024 election.

Other topics include the Trump Campaign's new field office in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood; the unprecedented closure of the University of the Arts; and Mayor Cherelle Parker's proposed budget increase with a generous payroll for the administration's top advisors.

Also, the Inside Story team sends their best wishes to U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans while he recovers from a mild stroke.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Bob Brady, Christine Flowers, Ajay Raju and Brian Tierney.