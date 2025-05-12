A hybrid Ford Maverick truck hits the Wildwood Boardwalk, towing the iconic tram car

Officials said the original tram cars date from the 1939 World's Fair and have been in service along the boardwalk since 1949

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- You may still hear the iconic voice asking you to "watch the tram car, please," on the Wildwood boardwalk, but the tram car you see may look a little different.

The Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District is replacing one of its nine tram car towing units with a Ford Maverick hybrid pickup truck.

WSID

The replacement is a test, officials said, and it's not clear if the pickup will stay.

The other eight will remain for now, but the officials with the WSID said they're working to figure out what will become of them.

Officials said the original tram cars date from the 1939 World's Fair and have been in service along the Jersey Shore boardwalk since 1949.

The years of wear and tear have taken its toll, and officials said maintenance on the electric towing units has been a challenge.

Many options were considered to ensure the tram car service can continue for many more years to come, including creating custom built replicas of the existing tram cars.

ALSO SEE: 'Watch the tram car please': Woman behind iconic voice suing for compensation

"However, after an exhaustive engineering analysis, the upfront cost to construct these units, along with significant operational limitations compared other the current tram cars, made replicas unaffordable and impractical," Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District said.

Officials said there has been no decision at this point on the future of the tow units for the tram cars.

