The 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs September 5-29 at venues across the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 28th annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs throughout the month of September.

"There are over 300 performances happening in this year's festival," says Melissa Negro, Director of Marketing and Communications for FringeArts. "The Fringe Festival is this amazing explosion of art across the city of Philadelphia."

Most of the shows are independently produced by the artists.

"It's weird, it's wonderful, it's wild," says Negro.

"There's a little something for everyone," she says. "There is dance, there's theater, there's music."

FringeArts also curated eight productions, including Ulysses.

"We're excited to be opening the festival with Ulysses, which is an adaptation of James Joyce's famous novel by Elevator Repair Service," says Negro. "A world-renowned, New York-based theater company."

And there's The Garden: River's Edge.

"A dance piece by Nichole Canuso Dance Company," she says. "Audiences put on a pair of headphones and are kind of led by dancers on their own unique journey around the space."

You can catch two world premieres of Poor Judge by Pig Iron Theatre Company, and Nosejob produced by Lightning Rod Special.

"Nosejob is about looking back on college dalliances with adult eyes. It follows three young women in the early 2010s at a Catholic university, who are seeking revenge on a group of jocks," says Lee Minora, co-writer and performer in the show.

"And it's very funny," adds Matteo Scammell, creator and performer in Nosejob.

Other highlights include Holland Andrews in Concert and Reggie Wilson: POWER.

"The Listeners is an American premiere. It's co-commissioned from Opera Philadelphia," says Negro. "It's a thriller."

The festival brings together local, national and international artists.

"Trajal Harrell is bringing his company from Switzerland," says Negro. "World-renowned dance artist."

Trajal Harrell: The Köln Concert runs towards the end of the Fringe Arts Festival on September 28-29.

FringeArts on Columbus Boulevard is the festival headquarters, but there are satellite hubs as well. Those include Cannonball, Circus Campus Presents and the new Glen Foerd Hub.

"Come on out, support your local artists. There's a lot of really amazing things happening," says Negro. "The Philly Fringe is such an exciting and special time to be in the city."

