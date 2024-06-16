Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade set to march through city | What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Brotherly Love is gearing up to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade on Sunday!

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is set to march through the city in celebration of Black history, heritage, and culture.

It is the largest annual celebration of Juneteenth in the nation, officials say. Thousands are expected to attend the event.

Festivities will be aired live on 6abc and everywhere you stream us from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the event:

Important details

Grand marshaled by Mayor Cherelle Parker, the parade starts on South Concourse Drive near The Mann Center at noon.

It will then move down 52nd Street and end at Malcolm X Park on 52nd and Pine streets.

After the parade ends, the Juneteenth Music Festival kicks off at South 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The lineup features radio hosts Lady B and DJ Touchstone, Philadelphia artist The RoWill, and Urban Guerilla Orchestra (UGO).

Road closures

The following streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Sunday for the parade:

- South Concourse Drive between Avenue of the Republic and Belmont Avenue

- Avenue of the Republic between Belmont Avenue and States Drive

- Wynnefield Avenue between Parkside Avenue and Belmont Avenue

- N. Georges Hill between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday until the conclusion of the parade:

- Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Belmont Avenue

- 52nd Street between Parkside Avenue and Cedar Avenue

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. Sunday:

- 5000-5300 Pine Street

- 5000-5200 Larchwood Street

- 200-600 S. 52nd Street

- 400 S. 53rd Street

- 400 S. 51st Street

- 5200 Delancey Street

For more information, visit phila.gov.

Transportation

During the festivities, officials say local street parking will be limited, and stretches of 52nd Street will be closed to traffic.

SEPTA's No. 21 bus and the Market-Frankford Line's 52nd Street Station subway will transport attendees to Malcolm X Park.

The Indego bike rental stations are also an option for anyone looking to avoid the subways.

You can check the current traffic conditions with 6abc's traffic map.