Best and worst day to travel over Thanksgiving weekend: AAA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AAA anticipates record-breaking holiday travel numbers this year, and experts expect to see most drivers on the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nearly one million people from the Philadelphia region are expected to travel Tuesday through Monday, which includes planes trains and automobiles.

"This afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, likely between 1-7 pm, that's when we'll see the busiest congestion on the roadways," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Jerel Schmon is hoping to leave South Philadelphia by 4 p.m.

"I'm heading back home to the Poconos. I'm hitting that traffic bubble they're talking about," said Schmon.

Tidwell says the reason for the burst in travel numbers could have to do with restrictions to travel that prevented them from seeing family and friends during the pandemic.

"Travel has rebounded significantly since the pandemic," said Tidwell. "People remember what it's like to spend a holiday with family and friends."

To cater to the crowds, Uber is also adding XXL rides at 40 U.S. airports to accommodate travelers with extra bags.

Amtrak is lengthening trains and adding staff for the travel surge.

"I spent 30 years driving the New Jersey Turnpike to go to Long Island. I told my family don't look for me to drive anymore, I'm taking the train!" said Michael Score, who is traveling from Washington Square.

So, what is the worst day to travel? AAA says Sunday.

The best day to travel is Thanksgiving Day, experts say.