2024 Atlantic City Airshow canceled due to 'major act withdrawing,' officials say

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 2024 Atlantic City Airshow has been canceled, officials announced on Wednesday afternoon.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow due to a major act withdrawing from the Airshow," said a joint statement released by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, Visit Atlantic City and the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Officials have not yet disclosed which act withdrew from the show.

For more than two decades, the airshow has brought hundreds of thousands of people to Atlantic City's beaches and boardwalk

The show brings a big economic boost to local businesses as people come from all over to watch the military aircraft from the beach.

The airshow's fate was thrown into doubt earlier this year when questions surfaced about funding.

But in March, the governor's office said the SJTA was providing $300,000 for the show and it would be presented by the Atlantic City International Airport.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years," the statement continued.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.