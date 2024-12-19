Atlantic City Airshow won't return in 2025; officials have hopes for 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Airshow will not be held next year due to what officials are calling a "strategic pause."

"We will use this time to reevaluate the overall operations of the show - reevaluating community engagement, assessing costs, reviewing logistics and creatively considering what future Atlantic City Airshows could look like," said the Greater Atlantic City Chamber in a statement on Thursday.

The Chamber says it hopes to have an airshow in 2026.

"Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability of the Airshow - it is New Jersey's largest free event, a 20-year tradition, that has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents alike," the statement continued.

The major attraction along the Atlantic City shoreline was canceled this year after officials said a "major act" pulled out a month before the slated event.

The airshow has brought hundreds of thousands of people to Atlantic City's beaches and boardwalk. In 2023, the event drew 485,000 people to the beachfront, officials said.

Read the full statement released by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber:

"After careful consideration, the Atlantic City Airshow will take a strategic pause for 2025. We will use this time to reevaluate the overall operations of the show - reevaluating community engagement, assessing costs, reviewing logistics and creatively considering what future Atlantic City Airshows could look like. It is our sincere hope that we will once again be in a position to hold an Airshow in 2026.

Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability of the Airshow - it is New Jersey's largest free event, a 20-year tradition, that has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents alike. We recognize the Airshow's significant role in our community and to the tourism economy, and we are steadfast in our dedication to preserving its legacy, while adapting to current economic realities.

We wish to thank the City of Atlantic City who each year welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors to its beaches for the Airshow. We also thank Atlantic County and the greater South Jersey region for their continued support of this event year after year. Finally, we thank our generous sponsors, military and civilian performers, community partners and all who contributed their services and expertise in order to make the Atlantic City Airshow the world's premier beachfront airshow."