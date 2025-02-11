21 people sought after traffic lights torn down in Center City following Super Bowl

Video released by Philadelphia police shows people tearing down traffic lights in Center City after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX (No Audio)

Video released by Philadelphia police shows people tearing down traffic lights in Center City after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX (No Audio)

Video released by Philadelphia police shows people tearing down traffic lights in Center City after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX (No Audio)

Video released by Philadelphia police shows people tearing down traffic lights in Center City after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX (No Audio)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said Tuesday they are looking to identify multiple people who are seen on video tearing down traffic lights in Center City.

The videos were captured as a massive crowd of people gathered to celebrate the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

The traffic lights were torn down at Juniper and Market streets.

Three light poles were damaged beyond repair, police said.

Along with various angles of the vandalism, police released screenshots of 21 people they are looking for.

RELATED: Police identify multiple people arrested during Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police made dozens of arrests for various crimes, including assault on police, during the celebration in the streets on Sunday night after the Eagles won Super Bowl LI

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).