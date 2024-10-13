2nd annual Our Fest celebrates LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Participants danced and sang their way down Market Street Saturday evening for the second annual Our Fest, a national coming-out parade in Philadelphia.

"It's celebrating our stories and who we are as a community, the diverseness we have," explained Tyrell Brown, the executive director of Philly Pride 365.

Several different groups participated and performed, as organizers say it's a way to showcase all the things anyone can be a part of.

The parade brought plenty of people out to celebrate.

"Live out loud, authentically, and true to yourself. That's what the rule of life is. We don't know what tomorrow promises, some of us are out in glass houses, some of us are out in the closet," Brown expressed.

It was a place where people can be themselves and have fun.

"I feel lucky to live in Philly, a city that is so queer-friendly. To be in a space like that so concentrated so fun and open. I love it," said Launa Hochstetler of Point Breeze.

The fun continues on Sunday with the National Coming Out Festival. There will be plenty of performances, food, and much more!