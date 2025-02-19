2nd suspect arrested for Decemeber home invasion in Abington Twp., Pa.

One of two suspects believed to be behind a terrifying home invasion in Abington Twp., Montgomery County is now behind bars.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection to a December home invasion in Abington Twp., Pennsylvania.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Jalen Douglas-Smith, 18, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, according to police.

Jalen Douglas-Smith

Douglas-Smith is the second suspect arrested. On December 12, 2023, 24-year-old Jonathan Bell, also from Philadelphia, was also arrested.

Police responded to the 200 block of Cedar Road in the Elkins Park section of Abington Township around 3:15 p.m. on December 2, 2024.

The homeowner told police that while she was loading items into her car in her driveway, two suspected allegedly approached her, held her at gunpoint and said they were there to rob her.

Police say they suspects then forced her into her home, where she and her adult son were held at gunpoint.

For nearly an hour, the suspect ransacked the home, taking cash, jewelry, electronics and other collectibles.

Before leaving, police said the suspects then tied up the victims and took off in the homeowner's vehicle.

The victims were able to free themselves a short time later and call for help. Neither were injured.

Police say during their investigation, they discovered that the home had be specifically targeted by the suspects due to a personal connection that one of the suspects, now identified as Dell, allegedly had with a member of the household.

Douglas-Smith has been charged with multiple offenses, including robbery, burglary, kidnapping and assault. He is being held and is awaiting arraignment in this case.