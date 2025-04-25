3 arrested in fatal 2024 drive-by shooting outside a social club in Willingboro, NJ

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three men have been charged in connection with a fatal 2024 drive-by shooting outside a Willingboro social club in New Jersey.

Kirk Williams, 33, of Burlington City, as well as 39-year-old Robert Cardona and 45-year-old Christopher Tokley, 45, both of Camden, have been charged with murder, among other charges.

The shooting happened on May 21, 2004, around 9:15 p.m. outside of the Diamond Dogz social club on John F. Kennedy Way.

When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Major Hamilton with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators say that a dark-colored vehicle slowly drove past the club before making a second pass and firing multiple shots into a crowd standing outside.

His family said Hamilton was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators said they were able to determine that Williams, Cardona and Tokley were allegedly attempting to execute a different man who was at the club but was not in the area where the shots were fired.

Williams was taken into custody by Willingboro Township police officers on April 10. Tokley was arrested in Camden on April 11. Both were taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Cardona was already in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, and was served with the new charges on April 22.

The case is now headed for a grand jury for possible indictment.