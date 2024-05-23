Man killed in drive-by shooting outside New Jersey social club; suspect sought

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County detectives are asking for the public's help as they investigate a drive-by shooting that killed a Willingboro man Tuesday evening.

The family of 45-year-old Major Hamilton believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Latisha Baker, his girlfriend of 17 years, spoke with Action News on Thursday, still processing the loss after Hamilton was shot and killed.

"He was a good guy. He was a good dad, he loved kids," said Hamilton.

She said he was going out with a friend that night.

"He said, 'Today is his birthday, I'm gonna go have a drink with him and I'll be back.' And that's the last we spoke," said Baker, calling Hamilton a "homebody" who didn't go out very much.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the shooting happened outside of the Diamond Dogz social club on John F. Kennedy Way.

Around 9:15 p.m., investigators say a dark-colored vehicle slowly drove past the club and multiple shots were fired into a crowd standing outside.

Hamilton was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

Investigators have not said if the victim was the intended target of the gunfire.

"Somebody in the public knows something about what occurred there that evening and we would like them to come forward. They can come forward anonymously and give any tip they want," said Patrick Thornton, the chief of detectives for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Hamilton's 24-year-old daughter, Nyasia Hamilton, is frustrated by the act of gun violence.

"Without that weapon, this wouldn't have happened. Without it being used recklessly and irresponsibly, this wouldn't have happened," she said.

She'll miss his straightforward and confident manner and hopes anyone who saw anything will speak up.

"There was a home that he was a part of. There were children that loved him," she said. "And I feel like if -- man or woman -- if you were to put yourself in those type of shoes, you should be able to understand."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or anyone is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 267-7667 or Willingboro police at (609) 877-6958.