3 children injured after fight on SEPTA bus in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three children were injured when a dispute turned physical on a SEPTA bus in King of Prussia.
Investigators say the incident happened on the Route 99 bus on Route 202 at Mall Boulevard around 8 p.m. Thursday.
During the fight, Action News has been told one of the children threw a bottle.
Two of the children sustained what's being described as stab wounds. It's unclear if the injuries were from the glass or possibly a knife.
All three are expected to recover.
