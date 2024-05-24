WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 children injured after fight on SEPTA bus in King of Prussia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 9:54AM
3 children injured after fight on SEPTA bus in King of Prussia
Two of the children sustained what's being described as stab wounds.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three children were injured when a dispute turned physical on a SEPTA bus in King of Prussia.

Investigators say the incident happened on the Route 99 bus on Route 202 at Mall Boulevard around 8 p.m. Thursday.

During the fight, Action News has been told one of the children threw a bottle.

Two of the children sustained what's being described as stab wounds. It's unclear if the injuries were from the glass or possibly a knife.

All three are expected to recover.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW