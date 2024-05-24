3 children injured after fight on SEPTA bus in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three children were injured when a dispute turned physical on a SEPTA bus in King of Prussia.

Investigators say the incident happened on the Route 99 bus on Route 202 at Mall Boulevard around 8 p.m. Thursday.

During the fight, Action News has been told one of the children threw a bottle.

Two of the children sustained what's being described as stab wounds. It's unclear if the injuries were from the glass or possibly a knife.

All three are expected to recover.

